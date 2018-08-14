EE named best UK network for fifth year in a row

EE has refarmed 3G spectrum and built more 4G mobile sites across the country

EE has been named the UK’s best network for the fifth year in a row by RootMetrics following a boost in 4G coverage and speeds.

The operator has won the award for providing customers with the fastest speeds and best reliability for phone calls and data.

Independent testing experts Rootmetrics began testing the networks in 2012 and carries out tests every six months.

Rootmetrics travelled 20,928 miles and carried out 593,008 tests (including calls, data and text messages) of all four of the UK networks across the country in the first half of 2o18.

EE has doubled the 4G capacity in the past year on more than 2,500 sites across the country and has began transitioning 3G airwaves into a boost of 4G speeds for customers in Cardiff, Hull, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow as it introduces ‘5CA’- five carrier aggregation- technology.

As well as this customers with EE now make more calls with 4G than with 3G and has also introduced new ways for customers to make calls, with the launch of smart number technology and Apple Watch 4G connectivity.

BT Consumer’s business CEO Marc Allera commented: “We have relentlessly invested in improving our customers’ experience of our network. We’re connecting customers in more places than ever before, more reliably than ever before, and with the fastest data speeds in the UK.”

“We’ve been driving forward the UK’s mobile infrastructure for five years, and we’ll keep going- with 5G launching next year to raise the bar yet again.”