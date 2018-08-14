Pursuit of new opportunities takes Scheen out of Brightstar

Brightstar president of EMEA Benoit Scheen has left the distributor to “pursue another opportunity outside of Brightstar”.

President of Asia Pacific David Nanayakkara will be taking over as president of EMEA as well as continuing his lead role in Asia Pacific with Brightstar combining the territories. He will now be president of Brightstar International.

Scheen has spent two-and-a-half years at the helm of the EMEA side of the business, joining in October 2015 after also holding a senior position at Orange and Hewlett Packard.