Pursuit of new opportunities takes Scheen out of Brightstar

New president already in situ in London office after new EMEA/Asia Pacific region created
Brightstar president of EMEA Benoit Scheen has left the distributor to “pursue another opportunity outside of Brightstar”.
President of Asia Pacific David Nanayakkara will be taking over as president of EMEA as well as continuing his lead role in Asia Pacific with Brightstar combining the territories. He will now be president of Brightstar International.
Scheen has spent two-and-a-half years at the helm of the EMEA side of the business, joining in October 2015 after also holding a senior position at Orange and Hewlett Packard.
In a statement, Brightstar said: “Brightstar has created an international region comprising EMEA and our Asia Pacific regions. This new group is being led by David Nanayakkara who was previously president of our Asia Pacific region.
“David replaces Benoit Scheen who, after two-and-a-half years has left Brightstar to pursue another opportunity outside of Brightstar.
“Benoit successfully consolidated Brightstar’s business across Europe during his leadership and we thank him for his contribution.”
Mobile News understands that Nanayakkara has already commenced his role as president of Brightstar International and will be based in its London offices.
Nanayakkara has been working for the distributor for more than 12 years, starting in Brightstar Australia, moving up the ranks to president of Asia Pacific, which he held since November 2013.
Brightstar also said in the statement: “David has more than 12 years of executive experience with Brightstar and has been instrumental in developing transformational service-led solutions for leading operators.
“He has been at the forefront of our innovation agenda and has personally shaped the design and delivery of our technology roadmap.
“David will be based in London and we’re excited to bringing his passion, experience and expertise to work for the benefit of our customers across the UK and EMEA.”