Anywhere’s Emporia partnership will target over 50s to boost UK numbers

Anywhere Group has announced a partnership with Austrian device manufacturer Emporia Telecom as exclusive UK distributor to range the new Emporia Anywhere devices and applications.

Emporia Telecom focuses on creating easy to use handsets for the over 50s market and is now looking to extend its customer base in the UK, while including Anywhere Group’s OwnFone and the Anywhere SIM services.

Emporia Anywhere combines the Emporia portfolio with Anywhere SIM multi-network roaming service so that each device will include a connected SIM that customers can take advantage of while using their existing mobile number.

Available now in the UK, prices range from the cheapest £89 Emporia Flip Basic (including an Anywhere SIM with £30 credit and 12 months service), to the more extravagant £229.99 Emporia Smart S2 also including an Anywhere Sim with £30 credit and 12 months service.