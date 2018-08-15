BT and EE unifies further through executive marketing roles

EE executives have been promoted into new roles

BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera announced a restructure of the team which saw the creation and appointment of three new executive roles.

The aim of the restructure is to “simply” operations in the consumer arm of BT which includes the EE and Plusnet brands across mobile, broadband and TV.

First was the appointment of MD of Marketing for Consumer Pete Oliver, which sees EE marketing MD Max Taylor stepping down to seek new opportunities.

EE managing director of channels and trading Ettienne Brandt will step up to the position BT MD commercial for consumer. He will be responsible for all sales channel including EE’s 620 plus retail stores, telesales and e-commerce channels.

Three veteran Ash Roots who spent over ten years with the operator departing as head of online, will be MD for digital consumer, stepping up from director for digital in consumer.

A BT spokesperson said: “We’re working hard every day to give our customers the widest choice of converged products and services, on the best networks, with the best service. This new management structure will ensure that we’re able to be more agile and effective as we create the best connected experiences and provide the best service for our customers right across the UK.”