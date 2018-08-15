EcoRenew snaps up Mazuma in multi-million deal and sets £46.5m target

EcoRenew is increasing the revenue ambitions for its UK business this year to more than $60 million (£46.5m) following a “multi-million pound” investment into Mazuma Mobile.

The mobile recycler was bought two days before Christmas last year and joined the acquisitions of iMend and ICT Reverse either side of the festive season. Mazuma will now be operating a call out repair service via iMend and will also be selling and financing new, used and refurbished phones to consumers.

MARKETING

Speaking to Mobile News EcoRenew CEO Mark Chambers said that he expects the recycler to manage more than 50,000 device throughout September when the service launches, and is aiming to double that number by the end of the year following a big marketing campaign across prime time TV and social media.

EcoRenew UK managing director Craig Smith said: “The team has been working hard to ensure we deliver something truly sensational, and I’m proud the UK will be the first market we launch in before seeing this well- regarded and award-winning brand launch across our global footprint.

“I’m excited about bringing our new range of services to consumers and taking the first-class experience the Mazuma team has developed over the last 11 years into the modern age.”