Lenovo slammed for iPhone X clone Motorola P30

The smartphone will cost around £275 in China

Lenovo launched the Motorola P30 smartphone only to be met with criticism for copying the design of the notch-less iPhone X.

The mid-range smartphone was launched on Wednesday (Aug 15), and will release in China for around £275, the iPhone X is more than double that at £999. Motorola brand owner Lenovo has not confirmed whether the P30 will be released in other territories.

A UK Lenovo spokesperson told Mobile News there was “no news to share” on the P30 when requesting for more information on the device.

Speaking to Mobile News, Ovum consumer technology senior analyst Daniel Gleeson said it was “disappointing” to see Motorola “stoop” to copying Apple. However, he said the P30 could do well in emerging markets in South America.

“Lenovo choices here show that it has basically zero faith in their own design team or any of the key design elements that make a phone a Moto phone. This is not hugely surprising given Lenovo’s continuing failure to turn the business around”, said Gleeson.

YouTube technology star Marques Brownlee, who has 6.5 million subscribers, tweeted the P30 was the “most shameless rip” off yet of the iPhone X. Android Authority called the device the “worst iPhone X clones” to be made, while TechnoBuffalo called it the most “egregious” clone.

What sets the P30 apart from the iPhone X atheistically is the rear-fingerprint sensor and Motorola branding. The handset measures at 155.5 x 76 x 7.7 mm weighing 170 grams.

The LCD display is 6.2-inches with full HD resolution (1,080 x 2,246). Under the hood is the octa-core 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. Internal memory stands at 64GB and 128GB with the option to expand via microSD up to 256GB.

The main camera features a dual-camera system at 16MP and 5MP, with aperture sizes of f/1.8 and f/2.2 respectively. Present is phase detection autofocus, HDR and dual-LED flash. On the front camera is 12MP with LED flash and capable of recording at 1080p.

Other features include: 3,000mAh battery, splash resistance and a USB Type-C connector.