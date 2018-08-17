Pangea expands footprint into Scotland

Pangea now holds two bases and is looking to recruit six more members of staff before the end of the year

IoT provider Pangea has expanded into Scotland establishing a base in Glasgow as part of expansion plans.

The base will support northern partners which Pangea will bolster with three new recruits in the coming weeks, another three will be hired before the end of the year. Headcount currently stands at 12 which will rise to 18.

The new base is 415 sq ft, and can hold up to six desks with option to extend up to 685 sq ft with 12 desks.

IoT specialist Pangea now holds two bases, its headquarters is in Surbiton, London. It chose Glasgow as a second base after the city won £24 million towards the development of its smart city program in 2013 from Innovate UK.

It will fund technology such as intelligent street lighting that brightens or dims based on civilian presence, and an app for quickly reporting street issues like graffiti or pot-holes.

Pangea sales director Bernie McPhillips (pictured) said: “Opening an office and building a team in Scotland felt like a natural next step for us. Many of our 130 plus Pangea partners are based in this part of the UK, and we will continue our growth with the confidence that we can offer a world class experience with a local presence.

“I am looking forward to further expanding the Pangea team at our new site, as well as bringing exciting new career opportunities to Glasgow.’