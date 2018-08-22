Vodafone claims roaming lead with 77 territories

The operator added 29 more destinations including The US and Canada

Vodafone claims to be the industry leader in roaming destinations after expanding to 29 further countries to the total of 77.

Vodafone ‘Red Entertainment’ customers can now use data, minutes and text in the USA, Canada, New Zealan, South Africa and most of the Caribbean.

The full list: Albania, Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba, Australia, Barbados, Bermuda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Ghana, Grenada, Jamaica, Kenya, Lesotho, Mexico, Monsterrat, Mozambique, Netherland Antilles, New Zealand, South Africa, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent, St Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, UK Virgin Islands, USA.

Most locations announced above were previously on the ‘Roam-further’ bolt on which cost £6 a day. Territories in the bolt on has been reduced to 75 from 104 destinations.

Also, ‘Global Roaming Plus’ feature is now included with 500 international minutes to EU destinations.

The Red Entertainment plans cost from £24 per month SIM-only for 20GB of data, unlimited mins and texts, Global Roaming, a 3-month free trial of Secure Net and NOW TV Entertainment Pass, Amazon Video, Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV content access for the whole duration of a contract.