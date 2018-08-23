Sales head celebrates 30 years and relishes ‘exciting’ future

Maxwell has progressed through the ranks at Nimans and is currently considering a management degree

Nimans’ head of channel sales Tom Maxwell has reached a landmark 30 years of service with the comms service and support distributor.

Maxwell joined Nimans in 1988 where he joined as a sales executive in what was the pre-internet era.

During his tenure at Nimans, Maxwell has also held positions as sales executive, sales team manager and divisional sales manager. In this time the employee base has grown from 12 to around 390.

“There’s been lots of changes both here and in the world of technology but I’m enjoying working in the channel as much as ever” said Maxwell.

“I’d say the biggest development has been the internet and cloud. It’s revolutionised how people work and interact.”

Speaking to Mobile News Maxwell said: “It has been good to still have so many loyal long-standing customer and supply relationships. Some of the contacts I’ve got have been here since day one with the same account number and still trading with us which is brilliant.”

Looking ahead to the future Maxwell said he is considering doing a full degree in management.