Vodafone confirms Huawei Mate 20 Lite

The smartphone will come on Vodafone Red Entertainment plans

Vodafone has confirmed it will stock the Huawei Mate 10 Lite in a statement sent to media.

No details of the device was included in the press release sent out to the wider press. But it will be on Vodafone Red Entertainment Plans, which includes: Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile TV, Spotify Premium or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass for the whole duration of a contract.

The smartphone has been widely leaked and is touted to be a mid-ranger sitting below the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, which were released last year, with follow-ups expected this autumn.

Rumoured specs are a Kirin 7710 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal memory. Alleged leaked images (pictured) reveal dual cameras and availability in black gold and blue.

Mobile News has reached out to Vodafone for more information.