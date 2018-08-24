EE launches same-day smartphone delivery service

The iPhone 8, iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9 can be bought now and delivered in two hours

EE has launched a free same-day smartphone delivery service in London, in partnership with technology delivery company Enjoy.

The service is available exclusively to EE Max plan customers now, who can order a new smartphone and receive the handset within two hours on the same day.

American firm Enjoy will supply staff that are sent to homes or businesses to transfer contacts, set up emails and sync calendars.

The latest flagship devices on offer from EE are eligible for the service, such as the iPhone 8, iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9. Customers simply have to order online and select ‘super fast delivery with expert set-up’.

BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera said: “Although we’re a nation of gadget lovers, many people just don’t have the time to learn about or set up the latest features on their new smartphone. With our new superfast, super-flexible and personal delivery service, complete with on-the-spot expert set-up with our partners Enjoy, our customers will get the best smartphone delivery experience in the UK. We want to make getting set up on your new phone just that little bit easier.”