LG G7 One: LG announce first Android One smartphone

LG has announced the LG G7 One and the LG G7 Fit as the latest smartphones in the G7 series and is a follow up to the LG G7.

The G7 One is designed with Google’s latest smartphone OS innovations and features a notch, while the G7 Fit is aimed at closing the gap between mid-range and flagship models and offering greater value for money.

The G7 One is LG’s first smartphone that uses the Android One OS through Android Oreo 8.1, and runs on a Snapdragon 835 processor, while the G7 Fit uses Snapdragon 821.

In terms of design the G7 One and G7 Fit both utilise an all-glass design similar to the G7 ThinQ and is IP68 dust and water resistant.

As for the screen, both devices are 6.1-inches in size and have a FullVision screen ratio of 19.5:9, along with a thin bottom bezel.

Both handsets come equipped with a 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera along as it offers 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The battery size is 3,000mAh.

Google Lens will be present on the G7 One, which gives users an alternative way to search using computer vision and AI technology.

LG Mobile Communications company senior vice president and business leader Ha Jeung-uk commented: “Both the LG G7 One and the LG G7 Fit are designed to allow a broader range of consumers enjoy smartphones with proven and flagship-level features.”

“As the smartphone ecosystem matures, it’s not enough to just offer premium and mid-range phones, there is a growing demand for models in between.”

Pricing and purchasing details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as both smartphones will be on display at IFA in Berlin between August 31 and September 5.

The G7 One will be available in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue, while the G7 Fit comes in Aurora Black and Platinum Gray.