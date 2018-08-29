O2 launches customisable tariffs

Monthly customer can spread out the upfront costs in monthly instalments

O2 has announced from today (Aug 29) customers will be able to add how much data, minutes and text they want to a monthly plan.

The upfront cost can also be altered and paid in monthly (3-36 months) instalments with zero interest, the operator said in a a statement.

Customers can customise a new plan by going on a calculator (below) on the official O2 website.

O2 chief marketing officer Nina Bibby said: “Our custom plans mark the latest step in breaking away from one size fits all approaches, recognising that all our customers are different and individual, and so are their needs.

“As the first UK mobile network operator to offer this level of transparency, flexibility and control we’re giving even more power to the consumer”.