HTC announces ‘Notchless’ U12 Life with release expected in September

U12 Life is ‘Notchless’ as HTC made ‘deliberate choice not to follow the trend’

HTC has announced its latest smartphone the HTC U12 Life which is expected to be released in late September.

The U12 Life is the successor to the U11 Life that was released last year.

One of the most noticeable changes is that a 3.5mm headphone jack has returned in reaction to feedback from customers.

The mid-range smartphone will cost £299 and will be available in either Moonlight Blue or Twilight Purple.

In terms of size, the U12 Life has a six inch screen with an 18:9 full-body display and will use the Android 8.1 Oreo platform.

The U12 Life will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Internal memory is either 64GB or 128GB with the capability of additional storage through micro SD.

The main camera has a dual system with 16MP and an additional 5MP lens, with a 13MP front-facing camera that can record at 1080p.

As for power the U12 Life has a 3,600mAh battery that also comes with power saving mode.