IFA 2018: Honor confirms top range Play and Magic 2 smartphone

The Honor Play will retail for £279.99 from today, while the Magic 2’s release date is to be confirmed

Honor has today (Aug 30) unveiled the Honor Play on the eve of IFA 2018, which has specs comparable to high-end Android smartphones, for a low price point.

The Play (above) will cost £279.99 in the UK, for comparison parent company Huawei launched the P20 Pro in March for £799.

It is available from today (Aug 30) at: Carphone Warehouse, Argos, Amazon, John Lewis, Very and AO.

Honor is marketing the Play as a gaming oriented phone claiming to placate issues such as storage, thermal efficiency and battery consumption.

The large LCD screen measures at 6.3-inches with 1080 x 2340 resolution (FHD+) and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The Play will be pre-installed with a software update called GPU Turbo that Huawei released this month for the P20 range. It will run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with the EMUI skin.

Powering the device is the Kirin 970 processor which is also used in the P20 Pro. Also under the hood is 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal memory expandable via microSD.

Bolted on the back is dual cameras at 12MP and 2MP, the latter is for depth perception. The snapper can shoot with HDR in 4K resolution. The front-facing camera is also 16MP with a large f/2.0 lens which lets in more light for dark room photos.

Overall the device weighs 176 grams at the following dimensions 157.9 x 74.3 x 7.5 mm. Other features include: rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3,750mAh battery and USB Type-C.

Honor Magic 2

The Magic 2 (above) will have Huawei’s next generation processor the Kirin 980, It follows from the original Honor Magic in 2016 which only launch in few markets such as India and China.

Not many spec details were confirmed by Honor president George Zhao (above), who claimed on stage the Magic 2 has a near 100pc screen-to-body ratio.

Furthermore the phone can be charged quickly with 40 watts coursing through the charger, which Honor claims to have “15 layers of protection” embedded.

The phone can automatically identify the battery, cable and charger and only when all of the three parts are identified as safe will the Super Charger start.

Honor is targeting to break into the top five largest manufacturers ranking by 2021.