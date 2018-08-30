IFA 2018: Sony takes wraps off AI infused Xperia XZ3 smartphone

The XZ3 will cost £699 SIM-free and release in September

Japanese manufacturer Sony has unveiled the Sony Xperia XZ3 smartphone a day before (Aug 30) consumer electronics show IFA in Berlin opens its doors.

It will be available in the UK from September (exact date TBC) for £699 SIM-free in black, red, green and white. Confirmed stockists of the XZ3 include: Argos, O2 and Carphone Warehouse which will exclusively stock the green version.

The XZ3 features a first for Sony, the smartphone has an OLED display used in Sony Bravia televisions. OLED displays are the current de facto screen technology for most tier one manufacturers. It is six inches with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 (QHD), at an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Sony has installed artificial intelligence which can be activated by tapping the side of the phone brings up a contextual menu showing apps to open based on predictions.

The body is made of aluminium weighing 193 grams. Dimensions are 158 x 73 x 9.9 mm.

Under the hood is what is expected of a 2018 top range phone with a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB internal memory.

The 19 megapixel camera is capable of recording 4K HDR videos and 960 frames per second slow motion. Holding the phone horizontally will automatically activate the snapper. The front-facing camera is a hefty 13 megapixels and features 3D face scanning.

Other features include: 3,330mAh battery, Android 9.0 (Pie), Gorilla Glass 5, USB-Type C, Bluetooth 5.0, IP65/68 dust/water proof.

Argos mobile tech trading manager Phil Elford claims the XZ3 will “shake up the smartphone market this year”.

“We think customers will particularly love the new “Smart launch” with AI that instantly prepares camera when users hold their phone up in landscape mode for seamless photography”, said Elford.