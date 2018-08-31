IFA 2018: Sharp re-enters European smartphone market

The UK will receive the smartphones at a later date compared to the rest of Europe

Japanese electronics giant Sharp will re-enter the European smartphone market with the launch of three Android devices the: B10, Aquos C10, and Aquos D10.

A Sharp representative told Mobile News all three will see release in the UK but later than the rest of Europe. An exact date, pricing and colour options was not established either.

Sharp executive vice president and Europe business CEO Yoshihisa (Bob) Ishida said the vendor was “proud to announce the re-entry onto the European smartphone market”.

Aquos D10

The D10 (right) has a 5.99 -inch display, the largest of the three, with 2,160 x 1,080 resolution (FHD+). It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Powering the mid-ranger is the quad-core Snapdragon 630 processor, with 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal memory which can be expanded via microSD (up to 128GB).

Bolted on the back is rear fingerprint sensor, the D10 can also be unlocked via facial recognition.

There’s a dual camera system for the main snapper employing 12MP and 13MP, and optical zoom. The front-facing camera is 16MP and also houses the facial recognition sensor.

Battery capacity stands at 2,900mAh, users can call for 1,230 minutes until full depletion. NFC is present as is bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C connector and dual-SIM tray.

C10

The C10 (middle) is smaller with a 5.5-inch LCD screen also at a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 resolution (FHD+). The screen-to-body ratio is 87 per cent.



Under the hood the C10 runs the same internals as the Aquos D10 with the Snapdragon 630, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal memory (microSD up to 128GB).

The main camera is dual lens with 12MP with an f/1.75 aperture and 8MP with f/2.0. Front camera is 8MP also with f/2.0.

Other features include: fingerprint sensor, NFC, USB Type-C, ambient light sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, 2,700mAh battery.

Aquos B10

Finally, the B10 (left) is the low-end option and has a 5.7-inch device with a TFT display running 1,440 x 720 (HD) in resolution, and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Powering it is the quad-core MediaTek6750T coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory that can be upgraded up to 128GB via microSD.

It also has dual cameras with a 13MP f/2.0 and 8MP 120 degree wide angle lenses. The front snapper is 13MP at f/2.2 aperture.

It has the largest battery capacity of the three at 4,000mAh, talk time is 1,290 minutes.

Other features are: Fingerprint sensor, NFC, micro USB, ambient light sensor, Bluetooth 4.0, dual-SIM tray.