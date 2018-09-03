IFA 2018: TCL unveils BlackBerry Key2 LE

The mid-range device will cost £349 slate, champagne and atomic

TCL Corporation has unveiled the BlackBerry Key2 LE smartphone at IFA Berlin.

The device has a physical QWERTY keyboard like the more powerful Key2 but from £349. Colour ways include: slate, champagne and atomic. Mobile News has reached out to confirm stockists of the device.

Weighing 156 grams the 150.3 x 71.8 x 8.4 mm smartphone has an aluminium frame and plastic back.

The LCD screen is 4.5-inches like its bigger brother, with full HD resolution (1080 x 1620 pixels), protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Under the hood is either 32GB or 64GB internal memory, both expandable via microSD. Powering the device is the octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB RAM.

The dual rear camera runs at 13MP and 5MP, and fetaures a portrait mode. Bolted on the front is the 8MP selfie camera which comes with LCD flash and a wide selfie mode.

TCL claims high security software from BlackBerry will be pre-installed in the software is such as ‘Locker’. Users can store apps, photos and messages in the cloud Locker, keeping sensitive materials safe from phone thieves. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo straight out of the box.

Battery life stands at 3,000mAh and can retain 50 per cent of charge in 36 minutes.