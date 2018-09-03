IFA 2018: Huawei celebrates 10 million shipped P20s and launches Mate 20 Lite

Huawei is targeting to ship 20 million in the P20 range by April next year

Huawei globally shipped over 10 million devices in the P20 range in the first five months of general sale, putting it on course to hit 20 million by April.

The smartphone range was launched back in March, in Paris, where Huawei president of handset business Kevin Ho told media the vendor is targeting to hit double current shipment numbers by next year.

Spearheading the P20 range is the P20 Pro which features an industry first triple lens camera. It and the standard P20 achieved the first triple digit scores (P20 Pro – 109, P20 – 102) on industry camera benchmark website DxOMark. Also launched a IFA are two new colours for the P20 range: aurora and white.

Ho (right) said at IFA in Berlin: “By going above the 10 million mark, we have again set ourselves a high bar to clear, but we will treat it as a symbol of encouragement that will fuel us as we continue doing what we do best—putting cutting-edge innovations into the hands of consumers around the world”.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei finally confirmed and took the wraps off the Mate 20 Lite smartphone at IFA Berlin on August 31.

The Mate 29 Lite (main picture) will cost £379 prepaid and will be available from Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone and EE from October. Exact date to be confirmed, the Mate 20 lite is available in three colours: blue, black and gold.

Vodafone confirmed the smartphone on August 23 before Huawei. The operator will range the Mate 20 Lite with prices starting at £23 per month. A free pair of Huawei Noise Cancelling Earphones 3 worth £79 is included.

The focal point of the Mate 20 Lite is its use of artificial intelligence (AI). Consumers can point the camera at objects and the AI will automatically bring up e-shops to buy it. Voice calls and pictures are adjusted for improved results by the AI automatically.

The body is made of aluminium weighing 172 grams and measuring at 158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm. Bolted on the back is a fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C connector on bottom.

The 6.3-inch device has an LCD display with a notch, running a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels (FHD+).

On the main camera is a dual camera system running 20MP and 2MP which utilises artificial intelligence to adjust picture conditions before snapping, and arrange photos in folders. It also has HDR, LED flash and shoots video in full HD (1080p).

The front-facing camera also has dual lenses at 24MP and 2MP (depth sensor) and also shoots with HDR.

Powering the show is the mid-range octa-core Kirin 710 processor along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Out of the box it will run Android 8.

Other features include: fast battery charging, 3,750mAh battery and Bluetooth 4.2.