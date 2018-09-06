Dixons Carphone report flat figures for Q1

Retailer recorded a one per cent like-for-like decline for mobile in the UK

Dixons Carphone recorded a flat revenue growth in the first quarter of its financial year.

The retailer says that the results are in line with their expectations for the 13 weeks ending July 28 but boasted group online revenues were up 13 per cent.

Overall UK revenues mirrored that of the group and like-for-like Electrical revenues throughout the quarter were flat. Dixons claim that growth was achieved thanks to the World Cup and the offers that it had during the tournament.

Mobile saw a dip of one per cent in the UK as a result of a decline in post pay mobile agreements however Carphone claims it continued to gain in SIM Only and SIM free sales.

Internationally, the nordics, like the UK remained flat in like-for-like revenues but Greece saw a growth of nine per cent which ‘strongly outperformed’ the rest of the market.

Dixons Carphone group chief executive Alex Baldock said: “First quarter performance was in line with expectations. We’ve maintained or grown our leading market positions, and our full year PBT guidance of around £300m remains unchanged.

“We’ve made good progress in setting a clear long-term direction for the business, one that sharpens our focus on the core, and that better joins up both our offer to customers and our business behind the scenes. I look forward to giving a fuller update on our plans and progress in December.”