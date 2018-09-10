Crystalusions’ glass phone protection is a clear winner

New solution comes with free insurance and will be available later this month



Crystalusions has partnered with iSmash in an attempt to “disrupt the market” and sell a million of its liquid glass protection solutions.

To support this proposition, Crystalusion has an agreement with screen repair specialists iSmash and will launch an ‘insurance-backed proposition’ for its customers.

Crystalusion created nano-device protection in 2010 before going to market late in 2011 and currently has products in 68 countries.

The proposition is available from September 25 for £24.99 and comes with a free insurance plan for the first 12 months whereby if the screen is damaged, customers won’t have to pay anything up to £100. Anything additional over the £100 will need to be paid by the customer.

Crystalusion will instead pay iSmash directly, which will create minimal fuss for consumers who can book appointments through iSmash online or through the post.

Crystalusion co-founder Ben Coull told Mobile News he is confident in the new proposition being a success and is targeting a million shipments.

“We want to give consumers the best value for money and we love disrupting the industry and want to reshape what the insurance market could look like.”

Fingerprints

Initially the new product will launch with online retailer Mobile Fun, while Crystalusion continues talks with operators.

Coull also said Crystalusion chose to work with iSmash as it has a strong high street standing.

Crystalusion ran a trial in Romania and Serbia and has enjoyed success. The new proposition, which is manufactured in Germany, prevents human fingerprints sticking to the screen.