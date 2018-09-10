Plan named Britain’s top tech company

Following the award, the airtime distributor will now look abroad for new business

Plan.com is in talks with overseas operators to take its bespoke tariff platform.

Dan Craddock, co-founder, with Keith Curran, of the Manx-based telecoms solutions and airtime provider, revealed their expansion plans in a Sunday Times report in which it was judged to be the fastest-growing UK tech company in the UK.

The Sunday Times examined Britain’s top 100 private tech companies with the fastest growing sales over the last three years.

As well as being top of the league, plan.com also had the highest sales rise figure in the last 10 years. Plan.com now has network of 650 mobile partners which helped grow sales an average 364 per cent a year over three years to £35.4m in 2017.

“We are thrilled about being recognised by the industry in this way” said Curran, “the Sunday Times rankings are a HUGE deal, they are a household name and recognised by the public and the world of business as something that can be relied upon”

“The standard Fast Track 100 ranks all companies in the UK by their sales growth, but tech companies tend to have much higher rates than companies in other industries and that means that we rank number one on a list of companies who are miles ahead of everyone else in the UK”.

Plan.com regards itself more as a tech company and an airtime provide. plan.com describes itself as a tech company at heart.

“Our leadership and management team includes experts from a wide range of backgrounds including tech, law, finance and mobile,” said Curran.

“It’s one of the reasons that we stand out, continue to revolutionise the industry and achieve such incredible growth. Another reason is our clear focus on attracting and retaining the best people.

“This means relocating those with unique skills and experience from all over the world, as well as recognising and investing heavily in the people who live here to ensure they fulfil their potential and exceed ours.”