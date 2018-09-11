EE announces 4G boost ahead of 5G launch next year

The sites being upgraded are EE ‘hotspots’ where the demand for mobile internet is greatest

EE has announced plans that it is converting 3G signal to 4G on more than 500 mobile towers over the next six months ahead of launching 5G next year.

The upgrades come as part of a plan to meet customer demands for faster speed mobile data connections and to improve on slow carrying data on 3G.

The use of 3G 2,100MHz spectrum to support 4G will all the improved sites five ‘carriers’ of 4G, which is more than any other UK operator.

Hotspots

EE is upgrading ‘hotspots’ from 3G to 4G in sites across the UK in sites spread mainly across cities including; London, Belfast Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Hull, Manchester and Nottingham.

With EE switching on its 5G network in 2019, 5G sites will be built on top of the upgraded sites with maximum amount of 4G spectrum in the busiest areas.

Commenting on the plans BT Consumer business CEO Marc Allera said: “Our customers want a fast and reliable 4G connection, and that’s what we’re working to give them.”

“We are using the investment we made in 3G spectrum nearly 15 years ago to give customers today a great experience with the latest smartphones on 4G, and build our foundation for 5G in 2019.”

EE was recently named as the UK’s best network for a fifth year in a row by RootMetrics.