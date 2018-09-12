Better’s acquisition hat-trick as £10m turnover looms into view

The acquisition will allow Communicate Better to cross sell its products

Communicate Better has completed a hat-trick of acquisitions with the purchase of sister companies Chilli Telecom and BE IP Ltd for an undisclosed fee as it gets closer to its £10 million turnover target.

The Warrington-based communications provider has acquired both Telemaxx Limited and Vision Communication in recent weeks as it continues to increase its customer base across the UK.

The latest acquisition will help Communication Better to expand its coverage in the Yorkshire region after previously purchasing TTS Communications in 2013.

Commenting on the deal Communicate Better CEO Wayne Cartwright said: “We are delighted with this acquisition as it is the third company we have targeted this year. All three give us different opportunities to expand the business which is our business strategy.”

Chilli Telecom was established in 2009 and specialises in the supply and installation of traditional telephone systems, maintenance and network services. Both Chilli Telecom and BE IP Ltd will rebrand to Communicate Better in the coming months.

Speaking to Mobile News, Cartwright added: “It fits both geographically and with the products that we sell. It’s a nice bolt-on to complement our business and gives us an opportunity to cross sell our other products and services on a wider scale and continue our drive towards the £10 million target.

“We’re continuously looking for more, but it is about finding the right ones for our business. It just so happens that we’ve had three acquisitions completed in the space of a few weeks, it’s been a busy period. ”

In July Communicate Better acquired South Wales-based Vision Communications and purchased fixed line and hosted services provider Telemaxx Limited last month.