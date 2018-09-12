Apple unveil three new iPhones in Cupertino

Details of iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs MAX and iPhone Xr were revealed at the Steve Jobs Theater

Apple has released details of three new iPhones and a new Apple Watch today at the Apple Special Event in the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

Following the iPhone X, the Californian giant unveiled two separate handsets alongside an iterative improvement on the device released a year ago, the iPhone Xs MAX and the iPhone Xr as Apple closes in on two billion total iPhone sales.

iPhone XR

Newest device to join the iPhone family features a 6.1 inch display LCD display but has similar gestures to the iPhone X as well as the same FaceiD infrastructure.

The colourful device, announced as ‘One more thing’ at the end of the event mirrors the iPhone 5C from five years ago but features a single 12MP camera.

iPhone XR will be available for $749 (£573) with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. Preorders start from October19 and will be available from the October 24. Pricing information for the UK has not been released.

iPhone XS and XS MAX

Following the iPhone X are two devices this year, a 6.5 inch display iPhone Xs Max and a 5.8 inch display, iPhone XS which keeps a similar design and form factor from last year.

Both devices have OLED HDR displays and will ship with dual sim capabilities as well as bringing the e-sim technology in cellular Apple Watches and iPads tot he iPhone for the first time. Apple have been working with EE in the UK to develop the technology and can be set up using a QR code and managed within the device settings.

The latest in the iPhone X range will be available to preorder from Friday September 14, available a week later on September 21 and will come in gold, silver and grey with 64GB, 256GB or 512GB storage capabilities. The iPhone Xs will cost $999 (£764) and the iPhone Xs MAX will cost $1099 (£840) Pricing information for the UK has not been released.

Apple Watch

Away from mobile, the new Apple Water Series 4 was also announced, boasting over 30 per cent bigger screens whilst keeping the same overall size. The software design has also undergone a refresh with more dials, more backgrounds and a redesign of the apps.

New gyroscope technology can tell whether someone has fallen by detecting three motions that bodies make when they trim, slip or fall. Once a fall occurs, the phone will bring up an alert to ask if the user is ok and if the user does not respond in one minute a call to the emergency services will be made. A message will also be sent to emergency contacts that will contain the user’s location.

Apple Watch Series 4 has also seen a relocation of the microphone to the opposite side of the device to decrease echo as well as receiving a boost to the speaker so it is up to 50 per cent louder.

In terms of pricing, the Apple Watch Series 4 with cellular will cost $499 (£381), non cellular will be $399 (£305) and the series 3 has been reduce to $279 (£213). Preorders open on Friday September 14 and the device will be available a week later on September 21 and EE and Vodafone will be stocking the Series 4 in the UK. Pricing for the UK has not been released yet.