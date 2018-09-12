Sky Mobile to sell new iPhone range

New handsets announced today will be available on the swap plans

Sky Mobile has announced that it will be ranging all of the handsets Apple announced at its latest event.

The MVNO will be ranging the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs MAX as well as the iPhone Xr.

Both Sky and non-Sky customers can register their interest online now with pre-orders expected to open on Friday.

Customers will be able to pick up each of the devices on a Swap 12 or Swap 24 plan which allows the user to change their device 12 or 24 months into the contract respectively.