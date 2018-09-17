Budget IMO Q2 Plus and Q3 Plus lands exclusively on Vodafone

The Q2 Plus will cost £45 on PAYG but the Q3 Plus has yet to be confirmed with a price

Vodafone will exclusively sell the budget IMO Q2 Plus and Q3 Plus smartphones from today (Sep 17).

Both 4G devices run Android Go and will be exclusive to Vodafone, but the Q3 Plus will be exclusive to only until the end of the year (Dec 31), pricing is yet to be confirmed for Q3 Plus. The Q2 Plus will cost £45 on a pay-as-you-go basis when bought with a £10 top-up.

Weighing 132 grams and measuring in at 141 x 65.8 x 9.15, the Q3 Plus has a 4.95-inch, edge-to-edge display with an 800 x 400 pixel resolution. Powering it is a 1.4GHz quad-core processor with 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory, and 2,000mAh battery. The front and back camera runs at 5MP.

The diminutive Q2 Plus has a 3.97-inch WVGA display and weighs 109.9 grams measuring at 124 x 63 x 9.9mm. Under the hood is also a 1.4GHz quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory, and 1,500mAh battery. The main snapper is 2MP while the selfie camera operates with 0.3MP.