Go West: FluidOne appoints industry veteran as channel sales director

Henry West joined FluidOne from Hull-based internet service provider KCOM

FluidOne has appointed industry veteran Henry West as channel sales director as part of plans to triple annual revenue in the next five years.

West has more than 20 years of experience in the channel, joining FluidOne from Hull-based internet service provider KCOM, where he he departed as head of channel sales, a role he held for more than 11 years in which he headed a team that managed around 600 channel partners.

Prior to that he was a senior account manager for KCOM from 2005 to 2007, and was UK account manager for Equiinet in 2002.

He was headhunted personally by FluidOne CEO Russell Horton. West is tasked with taking FluidOne’s Platform One, including the in-house developed Dash Portal to market, driving further growth and services into the channel.

Revenue for the firm was, for the three months ending March 2017, £21.3m and gross profit £8.8m. Both increased by 23.8pc and 37.5pc respectively. EBITDA stood at £1.7m up from £1.5m year-on-year.

FluidOne chief executive Russell Horton said: “I was a customer of Henry’s and was always impressed with his commercial negotiations, integrity, honesty, high service ethos, drive and humour. He was well respected amongst my peers in the reseller community and was the “face of KCOM” in its channel marketing and events. He is very well known and respected by the reseller community, so we are lucky to have been able to entice him away from KCOM.

“Henry’s appointment completes the leadership team at FluidOne and gives us a great blend of historic knowledge of the business, customers, and products, and external experience of scale, acquisitions, and organic sales growth. The top team is now in place to drive our vision to be the best quality data connectivity provider to UK business and our five-year mission to treble in size.”