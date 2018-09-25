Self service focus for Plan after Tech Track 100 win

Following Tech Award the airtime distributor is looking forward to the release of a new portal

The new Plan.com partner portal will put more control into partners hands than ever before according to co-founder Keith Curran.

After beating off the competition to win The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 league, the airtime distributor has its focus on the new portal that is due to be launched in “weeks rather than months”.

In order to win the award Plan.com, through its 650 mobile partners, grew its sales by an average of 364 per cent over three years to £35.4 million in 2017.

According to the airtime distributor’s co-founder, the new portal will focus on a self service aspect that will allow either partners or customers to take virtually any action they want to without assistance from Plan.com themselves.

He said: “Our research over the past 12 months has shown that partners want to support self serve for their customers because, lets be honest, if you can get your own self serve right then it brings your cost of service down to the minimum levels.

“The challenge with self service is that customer’s view of it, not just in the mobile industry but in a lot of industries around the world, is that it is rubbish. A lot of it isn’t relevant, a lot of it isn’t live and even if they can do a lot of stuff, what’s the point if you have to ring someone else to action it?

“What we are going to focus on is the self serve element and it’s going to pick out the things that are well and truly proven to be relevant. It’s going to be absolutely live and real time and when the customer sees something they want to take action on, because that’s the whole idea of self serve, they can take that action immediately or the partner because it’s there for them both to use.”