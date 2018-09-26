Galaxy A7: Samsung announces triple-camera mid ranger

The Galaxy A7, J6+ and J4+ are expected for release next month, with a wide choice of colours available

Samsung has announced the Galaxy A7, the latest in the Galaxy A series and the first to feature a triple camera.

The mid-ranger has a 24MP selfie camera on the front with a combined 8MP rear snapper that has an ultra wide 120-degree lens. There is also a 5MP camera that allows for the Bokeh effect to be used.

In terms of screen size it is six inches with an AMOLED touchscreen and runs on the Android 8.0 Oreo platform. The A7 will be available with either 64GB or 128GB of memory, with the 4GB and 6GB RAM respectively.

There is also a powerful 3,300mAh battery and an Octa-core 2.2Ghz processor.

Samsung president and CEO of IT and mobile communications division DJ Koh said: “We’re excited to introduce innovative new features to the A series with the A7, a practical but powerful device that is built to help make your everyday both convenient and extraordinary.”

The Galaxy A7 is expected to be released in October and will be available in black, blue, gold and pink.

J6+ and J4+

In addition to the Galaxy A7, Samsung has also announced two new additions to the J series- the Galaxy J6+ and J4+.

Both phones feature six inch HD+ infinity display screens along with facial recognition for unlocking the phone, the J6+ also has a fingerprint scanner on the side of the phone.

In terms of the snapper, both phones come equipped with a 13MP and 5MP dual camera and has a 3,300mAh battery.

The J6+ offers up to 4GB RAM and 32GB of memory, while the J4+ has up to 3GB RAM and 16GB of memory. Both feature internal memory of up to 512GB with a microSD card.

The J6+ will be available in black, grey and red, while the J4+ will come in black, gold or pink.