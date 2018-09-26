Lease Telecom to offer 25 pc residual value against iPhone flagships

Lease Telecom has over 350 mobile, UC and IT resellers within its Partner channel

Lease Telecom has announced that it will be offering the iPhone XS for as little as £30 per month through its leasing offer.

As a result of this, partners of Lease Telecom will be able to quote lower monthly repayments on flagship Apple handsets as it offers 25 per cent residual value against the latest iPhone range.

There will be smartphone finance available through Lease Telecoms Partner channel.

Commenting on the offer, Lease Telecom sales and marketing director Simon Fabb said: “The latest iPhone range looked to cause more cash-flow challenges for businesses both acquiring and selling the devices.”

“The iPhone XS can now be priced from as little as £30 per month on a 24 month lease, leaving considerable head-room for airtime and value added services.”

“Leasing is also 100 per cent tax deductible, making the overall cost of acquiring these products much less of a burden for businesses in need of this technology.”

Lease Telecom currently has over 350 mobile, UC and IT resellers as major network, distribution and manufacturing accounts contributed to the company’s £3 million in monthly smartphone sales.

The offering is available through Lease Telecoms online finance portal which allows for instant quoting, submitting of orders and tracking deals through to payment.