Onecom delight as it wins Apple Authorised status and anticipates £15.6m a year in sales

CEO Ridge forecasts 30pc increase and says relationship ‘builds on existing offering’

Onecom has been approved as an Apple Authorised Reseller, an accreditation which the company expects to lift Apple sales by £3.6 million per year.

The Hampshire-based firm currently generates £12 million per year from Apple products. According to Companies House, revenue was at £60 million for 2016 ending December, while gross profits stood at £18 million.

Accounts for 2017 are yet to be finalised. According to CEO Darren Ridge (right), the Vodafone Total Communications partner is on target to hit £110m by the end of the year.

Independent retailer Co-Op renewed its contract with Onecom last week for internet and voice call services, gaining the dealer £1.2 million for this year.

Onecom customers can take Apple services including Apple Business Manager which includes Volume Purchase Program and Apple Device Enrolment Program, which allows Onecom to automate mobile device management enrolment and initial setup without touching the devices.

Additionally customers can order the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR range, Apple Watch, iPads, Apple Mac computers, along with AppleCare and Apple’s complete range of authorised accessories. Onecom buys its Apple stock from distributors Westcoast and TechData. A hundred members of staff in sales, service and technical employees will receive comprehensive training across the Apple product portfolio.

In July Onecom signed a UK partnership agreement with Sony Mobile to sell, support and develop its Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. The dealer manages more than 325,000 mobile connections across 10 regional offices in the UK.

Ridge said: “We were selected due to our size and capability to maintain the great reputation Apple has. As an approved supplier we’re open to preferential stock which is why we’re forecasting a 30 per cent increase.”

“This strategic relationship greatly builds upon our existing offering to customers who favour Apple products, enabling us to offer unprecedented access to devices from across the entire Apple ecosystem, with expert support from our fully- trained specialists.”