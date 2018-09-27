Top green award for Genuine for device recycling initiative

Since last year’s programme launch 7,000 devices have been processed and handed out

Genuine Solutions has bagged the Green Apple Environment Award for efforts in recycling technology waste.

The company is being awarded for its participation in the ‘Reconnected programme’, created and run by Three, where less advantaged members of society are given refurbished devices.

Smart devices are recovered, refurbished and recycled by Genuine Solutions’ Surbiton-based operational team.

Since the programme’s launch in March last year, 7,000 devices have been processed and handed out.

Up against more than 500 other nominations for environmental best practice, Genuine Solutions will be presented with its award at a ceremony to be held at the Houses of Parliament, Westminster on November 12.

Since 2008 Genuine Solutions claims to have recycled 22 million smart device and accessories preventing 7,500 tonnes of landfill waste.

Following this win, Genuine Solutions will now go on to represent the UK in the Green World Awards in 2019 and will have 100 trees planted in its name as part of the United Nations Billion Trees Initiative.

Genuine Solutions business development director Paul Crossman said: “Our focus has always been to do the right thing and address the issue of mounting waste in the technology industry and in being selected as the recovery and recycling specialist for Three’s Reconnected programme, we have been able to honour that commitment.”

Three UK head of supply chain Daniel Halsey added: “We understand the importance of smartphones in an increasingly connected world and we recognise that we are in a position where we can reuse old devices for the better. We provide both the handset and our network for several months to help those that can benefit.”