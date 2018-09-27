Va Va Voom as Virgin adds Apple and Samsung to enterprise line-up

Small businesses will find it “easier than ever” to experience seamless connectivity according to Rob Orr

Virgin Media Business has expanded its SME-focused mobile offering by adding the latest handsets from Apple and Samsung to its portfolio for enterprise customers.

Handsets will be available with and without fixed line connectivity and includes the Apple iPhone XS and XS Max, and Samsung Note 9.

The phones are all available on 24 and 36-month contracts with prices starting at £36 per month for the Note 9 and £39 per month for the iPhone XS.

Coupled with phone contracts is six months’ free Voom Fibre broadband including installation, which boasts up to 350Mbps download speeds.

Voom Fibre packages will cost between £32 and £52 per month after the first six months are up, prices vary for 7Mbps to 20Mbps upload speeds.

However, for the free broadband offer customers have to pay from around £65.80 per month on a 24- month term for the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and 16GB mobile plan or £65 for the iPhone X 256GB.

Virgin Media Business commercial and marketing executive director Rob Orr said: “With our biggest- ever range of mobile handsets available alongside ultrafast Voom broadband, our converged services are making it easier than ever for small businesses to experience seamless connectivity and work wherever and whenever they need to.”

Virgin Media Business continues to provide mobile services to its larger enterprise and public sector customers and late last year announced Business Anywhere, an innovative service allowing workers in the field to remotely connect into their corporate network using a mobile device.