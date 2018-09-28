LG V40 ThinQ confirmed to have five cameras

The V40 will have three lens on the main and two on the front. It will be launched on October 3

LG has teased the V40 ThinQ smartphone ahead of its official launch on October 3, showing off a device armed with five camera sensors.

Similar to the Huawei P20 Pro, the V40 ThinQ has a triple-lens main camera as showcased in a 30 second YouTube clip. The ‘selfie’ camera has a dual set-up, the Korean manufacturer did not release any further detail on the snappers.

However the V40 ThinQ was confirmed to come in four colours. Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray, New Moroccan Blue and Carmine Red replaces Raspberry Rose.

The vendor claimed the V40 ThinQ will have more screen real estate with reduced bezels, while retaining a six inch display. The V40 will have a “grip feel” possibly suggesting a departure from the plastic body usually employed.

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company head of design Lee Jung-hoon: “The design philosophy behind the LG V40 ThinQ focuses on features that are unique to LG phones such as the FullVision display while introducing subtle elements that emphasize its simple and clean aesthetics.

“We wanted customers to be pleasantly surprised by the feel of the LG V40 ThinQ when they first hold it in their hands.”