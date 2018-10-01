Virgin Mobile expands Huawei range to include P20 Pro

The Huawei P Smart and Y7 are also now being ranged by the MVNO

Virgin Mobile announced from today (Oct 1) it will range the P20 Pro expanding its Huawei portfolio.

The Huawei P20 Pro will be available in black and twilight starting at £27 per month (36 month contract) with no upfront cost. The P20 is available in black at £20 per month (36 month contract) and no upfront charge.

While the P Smart and Y7 will also come in black, the Y7 also in blue. Both start from £12.50 and £16 per month respectively on 24 month contracts. All contracts mentioned above come with 1GB of data.

From today to October 31 Virgin Mobile is offering customers £100 cashback when trading in any handset for a P20 or P20 Pro. That is on top of the value of the handset traded in, so customers can get up to £610 cashback.

The P20 Pro features a triple lens main camera infused with artificial intelligence and five times hybrid zoom.

Virgin Mobile contacts come with data-rollover and data-free usage on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Twitter.