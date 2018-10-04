HMD Global launches latest mid-ranger the Nokia 7.1

Customers can pre-order from Vodafone and Carphone Warehouse from October 5 from £299

HMD Global has announced the Nokia 7.1 which is the first smartphone to introduce PureDisplay screen technology.

The announcement was made today at a launch event in London and focused around the HDR display and advanced imaging with ZEISS Optics.

The Nokia mid-ranger joins the Android One family and is built for the Android 9 software update and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

In terms of design, the Nokia 7.1 features a notch at the top of the 5.84 full HD screen and has a 19:9 ratio display that can automatically adjust brightness and contrast to lighting conditions.

As for the camera it features 12MP and 5MP ZEISS Optics dual cameras that offers two phase detection allowing for accurate auto-focus in both bright and low light surroundings.

The PureDisplay will provider users with HDR cinematic quality and delivers a dynamic contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 which will provide more enhanced colours and greater clarity.

HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas commented: “Almost two thirds of videos around the world are viewed on mobile which is why we’ve introduced our PureDisplay technology, to give everyone a premium viewing experience on a smartphone.”

Commenting on the camera Sarvikas added: “We’ve designed a new imaging experience powered by ZEISS Optics, featuring rapid auto focus thanks to the two-phase detection technology to capture your own incredible HDR photography.”

The Nokia 7.1 is available in two RAM and storage variants either with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available in either gloss midnight blue or gloss steel.

Customers can pre-order the Nokia 7.1 from October 5 with either Vodafone or Carphone Warehouse from £299.