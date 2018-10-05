Exertis bags prize for rewards

The distributor was best in ‘recognition initiative’, fending off competition from Nissan, Shell International, Countrywide, Communisis, Comply Direct and Touchpaper Marketing

Exertis has won in the category of ‘Best reward or recognition initiative’ at the CIPD people management awards for its Exertis Express programme.

CIPD is the professional body for human resources (HR) and people development. The awards recognise the contribution that HR and learning and development professionals make to an organisation.

Exertis was chosen from a shortlist that included Nissan, Shell International, Countrywide, Communisis, Comply Direct and Touchpaper Marketing.

Exertis Express is an employee reward and recognition initiative open to any employee to nominate another employee in any area of the business.

Winners get trips to destinations that have included Dubai, Croatia and Barcelona.

Exertis head of talent and engagement Lyndsey Rathor (pictured) said: “We are a progressive business and the judges were impressed by the innovation demonstrated in the Exertis Express programme and the benefits it has brought to the business in terms of building strong relationships amongst employees from different areas and locations, and the positive impact it has had on the organisation.”

CIPD skills adviser and awards judge Lizzie Crowley added: “The rapidly changing world of work presents new challenges for people management and learning and development, but these awards demonstrate that companies are serious about stepping to meet these challenges head-on. These organisations will be the standard bearers that will lead the way in people management and learning and development, and they should all be congratulated on their achievements.”