LG unveils five camera smartphone V40 ThinQ

Korean manufacturer LG has taken the wraps off the LG V40 ThinQ boasting five camera on the smartphone.

A release date and pricing was not confirmed for the UK, Mobile News will update accordingly. It will ship on October 19 for the US with prices starting at $900 (£690). Colours available are: black, grey, blue and red.

The main camera has three lenses on the back with different features. They are 16MP with super wide angle, 12MP standard angle and 12MP telephoto zoom. The wide angle lens can snap pictures at 107 degrees wide for group pictures, while the telephoto lens is capable of two times zoom or 3.2 times on the wide angle lens, with less distortion.

LG claims the V40 camera is four times better than predecessor the V30 by increasing the size of the sensor from one micro-metre to four micro metre. It also includes: dual phase detection auto focus, f/1.5 aperture and artificial intelligent assistance.

On the front camera is a 5MP wide-angle and 8MP standard lens. Users can adjust bokeh effects on subjects with an onscreen slider.

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 845 processor complemented with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB internal memory (microSD up to 2TB).

The OLED display measures at 6.4-inches with a 3120 x 1440 resolution resulting in a high score of 538 pixel density. Weighing in at 169 grams the V40 measures at 158.7 x 75.8 x 7.7mm.

Other features include: 3,300mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C and NFC.

LG Watch W7

Launched alongside the handset was the LG Watch QW7. The manufacturer calls it a ‘”hybrid” time piece combining mechanical movements of a traditional time piece and digital functionalities.

It runs the latest Wear OS by Google and boasts two day battery life on normal use. Disabling smart watch features enables the watch to run for 100 days on the 240mAh battery, LG claims.

Powering the wearable is the Snapdragon Wear 2100 and 4GB RAM. The LCD display is 1.2-inches with a resolution of 360 x 360 and 300ppi.

Other features include: IP 68 water-resistance, WiFi, and Bluetooth, USB-C connector. It will feature in silver.