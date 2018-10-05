Ofcom and CMA to give evidence on Internet regulation

Regulators will appear in the House of Lords to give evidence for how internet could be governed better

Representatives from Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will give evidence next week at the House of Lords as part of an inquiry into internet regulation.

Ofcom group director for content and media policy Kevin Bakhurst and group director for strategy and research Yih-Choung Teh and CMA CEO Dr Andrea Coscelli and director of competition and markets policy Simon Constantine will appear in the house on Tuesday October 9.

Bakhurst and Teh will be asked about the ethics of internet companies, the role Ofcom assumes in regulating internet companies as well as discussing proposals to impose a duty of care guidelines and a new body to assist regulations.

Amongst other topics, the CMA will be asked how it assess any abuses of market dominance as well as discussing data monopolies.

Both Ofcom and CMA representatives will give evidence in Committee Room two of the House of Lords on Tuesday October 9 at 15:30 and 16:30 respectively.