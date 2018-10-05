Tech21 appoints Woodward as new CEO

Woodward has previously worked at HTC and Sony and has 20 years experience in the technology industry

Tech21 has announced the appointment of Colin Woodward as its new CEO.

Woodward makes the move from his previous position as global vice president of sales and will be in charge of overseeing global operations for the protective case manufacturer.

He has spent three years at Tech21 and has also held roles as marketing director and chief marketing officer and replaces John Doughty following his departure from the company.

With 20 years of experience in the technology industry, Woodward has worked for HTC and Sony in roles including director, EMEA marketing planning and execution and EMEA head of retail marketing.

Woodward will oversee proceedings as Tech21 is set to launch its biggest range of products for the latest iPhone and Samsung devices.

As global VP of sales, Woodward oversaw the expanding of the market reach and engaged across key global accounts including Apple Retail, Walmart, Best Buy, Verizon and T-Mobile.

Commenting on his new role Woodward said: “It’s an exciting time to be appointed CEO as we continue to grow our market share across the world and I look forward to taking the reins and continuing our momentum globally.

“At Tech21 we continue to develop products that deliver both science and style to our customers and I look forward to pushing forward our innovation in the industry”.