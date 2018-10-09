Data Select duo depart after clocking up 13 years at the firm

Marlow-based distributor says goodbye to veterans after more than a decade each

Data Select veterans Chris Hughes and John Painter are confirmed to have left the distributor after 13 years apiece.

Mobile News reached out to the company’s respective former heads of finance and retail, who each left their positions last month, but both declined to comment.

Data Select said it has found a replacement head of finance, but would not confirm their identity, while recruitment is ongoing for a new head of retail.

Hughes has been with the Marlow-based distributor since 2005 in a variety of roles, beginning as an accounts assistant. Prior to becoming head of finance, he was commercial finance manager for under a year before being promoted to head of the division in 2014.

Painter served 11 years at Data Select as head of key accounts, then senior national account manager of retail in 2016, before stepping up as head of retail.

During the tenures of both executives, the Data Select Platinum Club was introduced in June 2007 for reseller partners, offering them a number of benefits to help increase sales in the market while hosting annual conferences.

Long service

A Data Select spokesperson said: “After 13-plus years with Data Select, both Chris Hughes and John Painter have decided to explore other opportunities.

“We thank both for their long service with Data Select and wish them every bit of success in the future.”