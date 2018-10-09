Google unveils Pixel 3 range

Internet giant announce two new devices as well as a handful of other devices

Google has released two new devices, the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL.

Both devices feature front-facing speakers, a dual front camera set up and a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera with the main difference coming in the form of a larger screen – 5.5 inch for the Pixel and 6.3 inch for the pixel XL- and a notch at the top of the screen on the ‘XL’ model.

Both devices run on a SnapDragon 845 processor, use up 4GB of RAM and come in 64GB or 128GB forms. The operating system being upgraded to Android 9 (Pie) and both devices have a battery that is capable of fast charging via USB-C and wireless charging with the capacity coming in at 2915 mAh for the Pixel 3 and 3430 mAh for the Pixel 3 XL.

On the rear the devices have a fingerprint sensor but still has no facial recognition element to the device. Internally the Pixel 3 range supports WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and is capable of taking an eSIM.

The Pixel 3 range comes in Black, White or pink, costs from £739 for the Pixel 3 and £869 for the Pixel 3 XL and is now available for pre order.