Brightstar signs distribution deal to spark growth in the IoT market

Agreement sees the distributor handle connected devices from Motorola amongst other brand

Brightstar has signed a fourth-party agreement with Binatone Telecom to exclusively distribute all products in the Binatone portfolio worldwide.

Binatone specialises in a range of connected devices from headphones to cameras for security, insurance or lifestyle purposes, and the distributor will be able to take advantage of an exclusive range of products in the new year.

Binatone group chief commercial officer Neil Scanlon expects the reach of Brightstar to help the company grow in the IoT market.

He added: “This is a win-win for both companies. With Brightstar’s reach and our focus on product and IoT capabilities, we have the potential to take advantage of significant opportunities in-country and globally.

“We will see great service to our strategic retail partners whilst expanding our capabilities in channel and we are developing an expanded, exclusive Brightstar product portfolio for 2019.”

Connected home

Commenting on the agreement, Brightstar UK managing director Naz Dossa said he is keen for Brightstar to take advantage of the connected home market.

Specifically, he noted cameras, audio and connected home products from Motorola will help grow the amount of business the distributor does with major retailers and operators.

“The Motorola brand is a great addition to our range and further enhances our position in the accessories sector,” Dossa said.

“We are also very excited to realise the potential of the connected Motorola and Hubble proposition in both home monitoring and smart nursery, as we see IoT as a significant growth opportunity for all our customer sales channels.”