Genuine in the driving seat after luxury accessories brand deal

New deal sees Genuine distribute BMW, Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz branded accessories amongst others



Genuine Solutions has partnered with accessories manufacturer CG Mobile to exclusively sell luxury branded accessories in the UK.

Resellers can now range branded phone cases, chargers, headphones, tablet and computer bags for brands such as BMW, Guess, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari and Karl Lagerfeld.

Genuine Solutions distributes technology products to retailers, e-tailers and wholesalers in more than 50 countries worldwide and employs more than 100 people at its UK base in Surbiton, London.

The company’s co-founder and purchasing director Bav Majithia said: “By partnering with CG Mobile, we can provide our customers with a range of luxury fashion, lifestyle and car brands from a global leader in design and manufacturing.

“CG Mobile has given GS exclusive access to these products for our UK independent channel and based on our market information, consumer demand is running high.”

CG Mobile director of EMEA Lotfi Ben Salem said: “The strength of our brands combined with the enthusiasm of the Genuine Solutions sales team is the key to our success.”