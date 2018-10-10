Google Pixel 3 to be ranged by all operators

The Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones will release on November 1 in three colours black, pink and white

The Google Pixel 3 smartphone will be ranged by all major operators in the UK and released on November 1.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel XL devices are available to pre-order now in three colour ways: black, pink and white. At the time of writing Three did not offer the Pixel 3 XL, Mobile News has enquired.

On prepaid the Pixel 3 will cost £739 for the standard 64GB model and £839 for 128GB. On the same storage option the Pixel XL is £869 and £969.

Deals

The Pixel 3 on EE is £58 per month and £10 upfront EE is offering 60GB of data instead of 20GB, which also comes with unlimited minutes and text, 24 months free access to the BT Sport app, and roaming in 50 destinations. For the same benefits the Pixel 3 XL will cost £63 per month and £20 upfront.

On Vodafone the Google Pixel 3 is available from £58 per month (£49 upfront cost) on a 16GB Red Entertainment plan, while the Google Pixel 3 XL is available on a 16GB Red Entertainment plan from £62 per month (£49 upfront cost). Both can be upgraded to a 32GB Red Entertainment plan for an additional £7 per month.

Vodafone customers who pre-order the Google Pixel 3 will receive a free Google Home Mini, while those who pre-order the Google Pixel 3 XL will receive a free Google Home Hub.

On O2 the Pixel 3 is offered for £49.20 per month, £50 upfront, with 20GB data instead of 15GB. The Pixel 3 with the same data offering is £51.84 per month and £50 upfront. Customers can customise plans by changing amounts of data, minutes, text, upfront and monthly cost.

With Three, the Pixel 3 comes with unlimited data for as little as £54 per month and £99 upfront.

Carphone Warehouse is offerings the Pixel 3 with 100GB of data, unlimited calls and text, for £49 per month and £179.99 upfront (O2 contract). The Pixel 3 XL is £55 per month and £129.99 upfront for the same airtime.

Sky Mobile starts prices for the Pixel 3 at £35 per month which comes with 1GB data, unlimited calls and text. At the end of 24 months customers can swap to a new device. On the same deal the Pixel XL will cost £40 per month.