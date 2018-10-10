Vodafone to connect South Central Ambulance Service with mobiles

There are 350 mobile devices in operation so far with another 150 planned in coming weeks

Vodafone has announced it is providing the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) with mobiles phones as it look to boost patient response times.

There will also be a bespoke app introduced which is aimed at improving the efficiency for the 1,200 Community First Responders (CFRs) and Co Responders (Police, Fire and Military) across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire.

CFRs and Co Respondents are trained volunteers that are equipped to attend medical emergencies and begin lifesaving interventions before an ambulance arrives.

Vodafone’s solution includes a bespoke app and the ability for 4G connectivity to be securely managed to protect patient’s information.

So far more than 350 mobile devices are in operation across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire, as an additional 150 will be issued in the coming weeks.

The app has been developed in partnership with CommonTime and ensures that communication between CFRs and their office based control centre is simple and reliable.

CFRs will be able to log into and report when they are available to respond. As an incident occurs, whoever is closest in the area will be sent an alert with the location and the quickest route for arrival.

The CFRs are tracked at all times through GPS and will be able to share important information about the incident and can request support from the emergency services.

SCAS NHS foundation trust head of operations Nic Morecroft commented: “We recognise there is a huge opportunity to improve patient care using digital technology.

“Our partnership with Vodafone highlights how implementing technology solutions can have an immediate and real impact on the service we offer our patients. We have already seen improved efficiencies and feedback from our first responders has been extremely positive.”

Vodafone UK enterprise director Anne Sheehan added: “We are delighted to be working with the South Central Ambulance Service to help improve response times for this critical service, and ultimately patient care.”