Vodafone TV advert banned by ASA

Scene in which Martin Freeman is ‘breaking up’ with his current mobile provider has been deemed misleading

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned a Vodafone television advert in which Martin Freeman is stopped from leaving his mobile network provider.

Eleven complaints were received by the ASA, prompting an investigation which deemed the advert to be misleading customers into believing that they could leave Vodafone at anytime.

The ASA ruled that the advert could no longer be run in its current form as the phrase “if you don’t love us, you can leave us” in reference to the 30 day guarantee, was particularly misleading.

In response to the ruling a spokesperson from Vodafone UK said: “Our ‘love us or leave us’ 30-day service guarantee is the best in the market.

“We already make clear that the 30 days is from the start of a customer’s contract in our terms and conditions, and will also make sure this is totally clear in our marketing.”