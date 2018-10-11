Honor launches 8X smartphone and Honor Band 4 wearable

The 8X will cost £229.99 and the Honor Band 4 is £59.99

Honor launched the mid-range 8X smartphone in London yesterday (Oct 10) and is on sale today.

The device will cost £229.99 featuring in blue and black. Three will be the exclusive operator partner, other retailers include: Amazon, Very, John Lewis, Very, Argos, AO and Carphone Warehouse.

Honor boasted the 8X will have high quality features at a low price including artificial intelligence (AI), a staple feature in Honor and parent-company Huawei devices.

The form factor is 160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8 mm weighing 175 grams, made from 2,5D glass. The IPS display is 6.5-inches running at 1080 x 2340 resolution (FHD). Honor claims the screen has a 91 per cent screen to body ratio. A fingerprint sensor is located on the back.

Powering the smartphone is the brand new 2.2GHz octa-core Kirin 710 processor. It also has 128GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 400B through microSD. All day battery life is available through a 3,750mAh battery which connected through USB-C.

It will run Android 8.1 Oreo with the EMUI overlay. It claims the 8X will have a ‘new generation’ eye comfort mode developed by TÜV Rheinland.

The cameras are AI assisted, with the main snapper running a dual system at 20MP and 2MP. Through AI the rear camera can recognise 22 categories and 500 scenarios adjusting settings to suit.

Honor Band 4

Alongside the 8X, Honor unveiled the Honor Band 4 wearable.

The lightweight device has a rubber band and will cost £59.99. It features a 0.95-inch AMOLED full colour display and sleep monitoring. There’s also activity tracking for running (indoor and outdoor) walking, cycling, weight training and swimming.

For swimming the Band 4 is capable of recognising multiple strokes while also measuring heart-rate. There’s no GPS on board but a step tracker will feature. Other features include: mobile payments, water-resistance up to 50 metres, and a 100mAh battery.