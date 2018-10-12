Razer Phone 2 smartphone to release on October 26

It will cost £779.99 prepaid and £49 upfront and £47 a month, on Three contract

Gaming hardware manufacturer Razer has unveiled the Razer Phone 2 its second mobile phone in its history.

Three will range the smartphone with unlimited data, calls and text for £49 upfront and £47 a month, on a 24 month contract. It will release on October 26 and the prepaid price is £779.99.

The Razer Phone 2 boasts 30 per cent better performance over rivals in processing power, by utilising thermal cooling solutions and flagship components.

It is powered by the de facto processor of choice by most Android flagships, the Snapdragon 845, with an Adreno 630 graphics processing unit (GPU), and a massive 8GB of RAM.

The aluminium frame measures at 158.5 x 79 x 8.5 mm, while the glass front and back is made from Gorilla Glass 5.

The IPS display measures at 5.72-inches with 4K resolution. Razer claims its Razer range is the only one in the industry with a 120Hz screen, meaning it refreshes faster, making actions executed on screen quicker and smoother. With the 120Hz screen Razer claims the 4,000mAh will last 10 hours.

On the main camera is a dual-camra system running at 12MP and 12MP. It ha soptical zoom by 2x, optical image stabilisation and phase detection autofocus. Video recording is capable up to 4K at 30 or 60 frames per second. The front-facing camera is 8MP and capable of 1080p recording.

Other features include: Wireless charging, 64GB internal memory (microSD up to 1TB), IP67 water and dust resistance up to one metre for 30 minutes, Android 8.1 out of the box.